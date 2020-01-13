A bumper year for Kyneton junior cricket

Nine players from the Kyneton Junior Cricket Club were selected to take part in representative cricket this month throughout the Central Highlands region as well as in and around Melbourne.

Kyneton Cricket has a wealth of talent in its junior ranks. Club members are very proud that many of their players began their cricket journey with the Tigers by participating in Milo Cricket (now Woolworths Junior Blasters) then U11s and through the age groups to U17s.

The club’s junior players are eligible to try out for representative teams playing in various competitions in the Central Highlands region and with Youth Premier League and Victorian Sub-District Cricket (VSDCA) in wider country and metro regions.

The Central Highlands Region is one of eight country regions in Victoria and consists of associations from Ballarat, Gisborne, Castlemaine, Maryborough, Grampians, Grenville and Pyrenees. Different competitions are played across various age groups including Kirton Shield and Junior Country Week. The Youth Premier League competition takes the best from this region to compete against wider regions and is a pathways program for Premier Cricket T20 and Big Bash talent pools. The VSDCA also plays various competitions through the summer including JG Craig Shield, a premier U15 cricket competition played on the professionally prepared turf wickets of the 28 VSDCA clubs.

This summer, Louis Thompson represented Gisborne District in U16 Kirton Shield.

Harrison Sheahan and Jesse Smith played in U15 SportzBiz Junior Country Week and Lachlan Sheahan, Lincoln Koliba, Thomas Rutledge and Lewis Bond played in the U13 team; all representing Gisborne District. What’s more, both of these GDCA teams won their Grand Finals – congratulations to all.

Also doing the juniors proud is Charli Copeland who is representing Central Highlands in U17 Girls Youth Premier League and Sam Pyers who is playing for North District in VSDCA Kookaburra U15 JG Craig Shield in Melbourne.

Congratulations to all players and best of luck in the weeks to come for those who still have matches to play.